A man who had a running gunfight with Cuero police Sunday died of a wound he received after firing at officers, a police department news release said Monday.
Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street about 4:15 p.m. The officers had a "standoff" in the road with a 44-year-old man, the news release said.
Officers tried to negotiate a peaceful end to the confrontation, but the man fled on foot.
The man shot at pursuing officers, at which time one of them shot the man, the news release said.
The man was wounded and arrested, then taken to Cuero Regional Hospital where he later died from his injury.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
DeWitt County deputies and Yoakum officers assisted in the man's apprehension.
The man's identity was not released, as of Monday evening.