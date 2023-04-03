A man was sentenced Monday to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his involvement in a hostage taking conspiracy.

Urbino Garcia-Bahena was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release issued Monday.

Garcia-Bahena, 32, had pleaded guilty Aug. 22. Because Garcia-Bahena was illegally residing in the country, he is expected to face removal proceedings after his prison term is served.

Authorities began an investigation after finding a young woman dead on the side of a Victoria County roadway.

While investigating her death, authorities learned of Garcia-Bahena and his “co-conspirators,” according to the DOJ.

An investigation revealed Garcia-Bahena and others had discarded the young woman after she died in their care. Authorities rescued a second victim after he had been held for five days without food. That second victim also had been mistreated.

The second victim’s family had already paid $10,000, but Garcia-Bahena and others were demanding an additional $3,500 for his release.

At a hearing, the court also heard evidence of how Garcia-Bahena and others had operated a stash house in Houston using threats, intimidation and starvation to hold people there.

It’s unclear whether the young woman found dead in Garcia-Bahena’s case was 20-year-old Heidy Yosselin Brizuela-Contreras, a Honduran woman found dead near a Farm-to-Market Road 446 bridge over Coleto Creek, outside of Victoria, on the morning of May 28, 2018.

But there are similarities between Brizuela-Contreras’ death and the young woman described in the Monday DOJ news release.

According to a July Victoria Advocate report, Brizuela-Contreras was smuggled into the U.S. near McAllen with plans to head to Houston. Brizuela-Contreras was threatened and mistreated by Nelson “Pinchon” Bahena-Garcia.

He was sentenced to 252 months in federal prison on July 5 as a result of the federal case.

+4 Court documents shed light on Honduran woman found dead outside Victoria in 2018 Court documents from that case have shed light on what happened to 20-year-old Heidy Yoselin Brizuela-Contreras in the days leading up to her demise. They tell a grim story about desperation, fear, suffering and death.

“She told her fiancé how Pinchon had threatened her in the stash house, getting within inches of her face and stating, ‘I can beat you, I can hurt you, I can have sex with you and nobody can stop me,’” according to court documents.

Brizuela-Contreras’ last text to her fiancé was on May 25, 2018, when she informed him they were leaving the stash house. She told her fiancé she was so afraid of her smugglers she could not sleep or eat.

In court documents, a witness told authorities that Brizuela-Contreras had been left behind after she suffered a menstrual bleed.

The witness said that Brizuela-Contreras was still alive, but delirious and barely responsive. The driver said he was taking Brizuela-Contreras back to Falfurrias, the witness reported. Brizuela-Contreras was found dead less than 48 hours later, court documents said.