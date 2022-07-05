A man illegally residing in Mission was sentenced Tuesday in a human smuggling case that resulted in a Honduran woman's death in Victoria County, according to a Department of Justice media release.
Nelson Bahena-Garcia, 43, was sentenced to 252 months in federal prison, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
He pleaded guilty Nov. 21, 2021, to conspiracy to commit hostage taking, which resulted in death.
The woman's fiancé reported to authorities that he was unable to make payment for her release, the report said.
On May 28, 2018, authorities found the woman nearly nude and deceased, apparently left to die after collapsing in brush beside a road in Victoria County, the report said.
That month, the Advocate reported authorities said identifying the woman could take months. The woman was found by a Farm-to-Market Road 446 bridge over Coleto Creek.
The woman had pleaded with her captors not to leave her behind, a witness said.
Bahena-Garcia said his driver dumped the woman, the report said.
Bahena-Garcia will remain in custody until transported to a federal facility.
