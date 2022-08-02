A man who was shot days earlier has died of his wounds, police said Tuesday.
Jared Michael Gomez, 24, of Victoria, was shot Saturday after an argument at a Victoria nightclub, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, in an email.
The people involved in the argument left the nightclub in separate vehicles.
A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the vehicles intentionally struck the other one, Brogger said. Then, shots were fired by the occupants in one of the vehicles at the intersection of Navarro and Rio Grande streets.
Gomez was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was struck by the gunfire. He was taken to a Victoria hospital in a private vehicle, Brogger said.
He was later taken to a San Antonio hospital for treatment but died there of his wounds.
Brogger did not say when Gomez died.
The investigation is active, and Brogger asked that anyone with information call the investigations division at 361-485-3730.
Gomez’s family members could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.