A man who was shot days earlier has died of his wounds, police said Tuesday.

Jared Michael Gomez was shot Saturday at an unspecified location in Victoria, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, in an email.

The events leading up to the shooting were unclear as of Tuesday.

Gomez was 24 years old and a Victoria resident.

Gomez was taken to a San Antonio hospital after the shooting.

He died at the hospital afterward.

Brogger did not say when Gomez died.

Brogger also declined to answer questions asking about details about the shooting.

He declined to answer whether anyone was arrested in relation to the shooting, what time the shooting was reported and where the shooting occurred among other details.

Brogger said police would not release information to protect the integrity of their investigation.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” he said.

Gomez’s family members could not be reached for comment.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate.

