A man who was stabbed in Cuero on Sunday was in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital on Monday, according to a police department news release.
The 28-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation with Juan Gabriel Miranda-Escobar, 38, inside a home in the 300 Block of West French Street, about 2 p.m. Sunday.
The identity of the victim had not been released, as of Monday.
Miranda-Escobar was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the DeWitt County Jail.