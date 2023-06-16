The body of Paul “Buster” Hunt, 72, a Victoria man who has been living on the streets, was found early Friday in Queen City Park, authorities said.
Hunt, who had been dealing with ongoing medical issues, was declared to have died of natural causes by Robert Whitaker, justice of the peace in Precinct 3, said Victoria police Sgt. Justin Schubert.
“There were no signs of foul play,” Schubert said.
Since nothing was suspicious, an autopsy was not ordered, he said.
Hunt had been dealing with ongoing medical issues for which he had refused treatment, Trish Hastings, executive director of Christ’s Kitchen, said.
“He had a place to live but had chosen to be with his friends,” Hastings said. “From what I was told, he went peacefully in his sleep.”
She said he was beloved in the homeless community and among the many resource organizations that worked with him.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunt would pick a rose and give it to Hastings each day, she said.
“I don’t know where he got them, and I told him not to pick them, but he would always have one for me,” Hastings said. “He’s going to be missed.”