A federal judge has set a trial date of March 4 for former President Donald Trump’s federal election case trial.
U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan set the date Monday morning during a hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C. Trump’s team of lawyers originally asked the trial to be pushed back until April 2026, after the presidential election.
“Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal and professional obligations,” Chutkan said, Politico reported. “Mr. Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule.”
Special counsel Jack Smith had originally proposed that trial start in January, with jury selection beginning in December, NBC News reported.
The March 4 date is just a day before the Super Tuesday primaries and eight days before Georgia’s presidential primary, which is set for March 12.
On Monday, a hearing was held in federal court to determine whether former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will have his case move from Fulton County to federal court. Other defendants have also filed similar motions and Trump is expected to do so too.
In Fulton County, former Trump campaign attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro have filed motions for a speedy trial.