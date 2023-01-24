The 36th annual March for Life is planned for Thursday at DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.
Participants will arrive about 6:30 p.m. and the march begins at 7 p.m., organizers said.
Participants are encouraged to bring a candle or flashlight to use as they march to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church,
208 W. River St., about a half-mile away.
Participants in the 35th March for Life walk from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday along South Main Street.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
A bus will carry participants back to DeLeon Plaza, organizers said, and those unable to walk can meet the others at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Heather Gardner, executive director of the Central Texas Coalition for Life, is guest speaker.
Close
35th Candlelight March for Life
Brad MacFarlane illuminates a sign with a candle prior to the 35th March for Life on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Participants in the 35th March for Life walk from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday along South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
The procession of the 35th March for Life from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church is led by members of the Catholic War Veterans on Thursday night on South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Rev. Greg Korenek, the pastor at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and director of anti-abortion concerns for the Diocese of Victoria, leads marchers in praying the rosary during the 35th March for Life on Thursday on South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
March for Life participants walk from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday along South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Attendees of the 35th March for Life gather before marching to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
A flautist plays for a growing crowd prior to the 35th March for Life on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Scarlet, a West Highland terrier, walks with marchers in the 35th March for Life on Thursday night along South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
March for Life participants take their seats before remarks by Jason Jones, a Christian speaker, film producer and activist, on Thursday night at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Mark Zapata, right, performs for a growing crowd prior to the 35th March for Life on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Marchers walk from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday night along South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Marchers participating in the 35th March for Life pass the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building on Thursday night on South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Participants in the 35th March for Life conclude their walk on Thursday night at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Attendees of the 35th March for Life gather on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Brad MacFarlane illuminates a sign with a candle prior to the 35th March for Life on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Participants in the 35th March for Life walk from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday along South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
The procession of the 35th March for Life from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church is led by members of the Catholic War Veterans on Thursday night on South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Rev. Greg Korenek, the pastor at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and director of anti-abortion concerns for the Diocese of Victoria, leads marchers in praying the rosary during the 35th March for Life on Thursday on South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
March for Life participants walk from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday along South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Attendees of the 35th March for Life gather before marching to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
A flautist plays for a growing crowd prior to the 35th March for Life on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Scarlet, a West Highland terrier, walks with marchers in the 35th March for Life on Thursday night along South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
March for Life participants take their seats before remarks by Jason Jones, a Christian speaker, film producer and activist, on Thursday night at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Mark Zapata, right, performs for a growing crowd prior to the 35th March for Life on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Marchers walk from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday night along South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Marchers participating in the 35th March for Life pass the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building on Thursday night on South Main Street.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Participants in the 35th March for Life conclude their walk on Thursday night at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
35th Candlelight March for Life
Attendees of the 35th March for Life gather on Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza.
Last year, over 100 people took part in the march.