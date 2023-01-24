35th Candlelight March for Life
March for Life participants take their seats before remarks by Jason Jones, a Christian speaker, film producer and activist, on Thursday night at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

The 36th annual March for Life is planned for Thursday at DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.

Participants will arrive about 6:30 p.m. and the march begins at 7 p.m., organizers said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a candle or flashlight to use as they march to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., about a half-mile away. 

Participants in the 35th March for Life walk from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday along South Main Street.

A bus will carry participants back to DeLeon Plaza, organizers said, and those unable to walk can meet the others at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Heather Gardner, executive director of the Central Texas Coalition for Life, is guest speaker.

Gallery: 35th March for Life fills downtown Victoria

More than a hundred people gathered Thursday night in DeLeon Plaza for the 35th March for Life to speak out against abortion. During the march, people walked down South Main Street to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church to hear a speech by speaker Jason Jones, filmmaker and activist. 

Last year, over 100 people took part in the march.

