The 36th annual March for Life is planned for Thursday at DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.

Participants will arrive about 6:30 p.m. and the march begins at 7 p.m., organizers said.

Participants are encouraged to bring a candle or flashlight to use as they march to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., about a half-mile away.

A bus will carry participants back to DeLeon Plaza, organizers said, and those unable to walk can meet the others at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Heather Gardner, executive director of the Central Texas Coalition for Life, is guest speaker.

Last year, over 100 people took part in the march.