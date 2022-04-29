The 22nd annual Mother's Day Serenades will be offered by Victoria's premier Mariachi Serpientes de Oro on May 7-8.
The mariachi group will perform four songs for $80 at a location of your choice within Victoria County. The performance schedule fills up quickly, so call as soon as you decide on a time and place, said Robert Rodriguez. For more information and available times call Rodriguez at 361-578-4478. Please leave a call back number if no one answers.
