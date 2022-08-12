Marine Corps Pvt. Rae’Anna Campos, of Port Lavaca, recently completed 13 weeks of basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina.
She is the daughter of David and Christi Campos of Port Lavaca and the granddaughter of Cindy Duran Perales, of Palacios; Celestino Alvarado of Port Lavaca; Bernadine Cortez, of Yakima, Washington; the late Francisco Campos and the late Silvina Perez. She is the great-granddaughter of Viola Ottino Duran and the late Robert Bocanegra Duran and the late Gilbert Alvarado Sr. and the late Elida Vega Mendoza.
