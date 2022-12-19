This week oyster fishers in the Crossroads can dredge in an area that had been closed since the oyster season began in November.
The section known as TX-20 will reopen Tuesday morning at 12:01 a.m. TX-20 is located in Lavaca Bay, just north of the Lavaca Bay Causeway.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reopened the area because it found what it considers to be a reasonable percentage of oysters measuring 3 inches or more in the sample dredges it collects.
"All areas currently closed to harvest will continue to be monitored by TPWD and will reopen when criteria thresholds are met," the agency said in a statement.
Closures have impacted this year's oyster harvesting season in Texas. TX-20 was one of eight areas closed by TPWD just prior to or during the 2022-23 season.
Texas Parks and Wildlife enforces a traffic light system, which gives it the authority to open and close oyster harvesting areas based on the samples it collects.
Curtis Miller, the owner of Miller's Seafood, said he thinks TX-20 may not stay open to long, not because of Parks and Wildlife regulations, but because of a rule set by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The health department closes TX-20 when at least 1.5 inches of rainfall lands in the area, Miller said. Rain brings freshwater, which lowers the salinity level of an oyster habitat and stresses the animals who live in it.
"TX-19, which is south of the causeway, has been closed most of this season because of rain," Miller said.
More harvest area openings in and around Matagorda Bay would benefit Miller's business, he said, because the fishermen who work for him could work closer to Port Lavaca.
"Right now I have boats working in Aransas Bay, coming out of Fulton," Miller said. "I would love for the boats to come home."
Because Miller's oysters have come out of Aransas Bay, his company has not been hurt by a raw oyster recall in Galveston Bay, he said.
Over 200 people contracted a virus from eating the Galveston Bay oysters, according to CBS News.