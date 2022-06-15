Matagorda Bay turtle hatching surprises scientists

About 45 endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles hatched on the shore of Magnolia Beach on Monday, surprising scientists.
The beach, about 7 miles southeast of Port Lavaca, was a surprising location, according to a Texas A&M University sea turtle biologist, because it's near Matagorda Bay and not along the Gulf of Mexico.
The hatchlings were discovered by maintenance workers cleaning up trash from the beach.
The sea turtle biologist, Pamela Plotkin, director of the Texas Sea Grant College Program at Texas A&M University, said Magnolia Beach is not a common spot for sea turtles to hatch.
“Sea turtles typically nest on barrier island beaches in Texas, and so seeing a turtle nest on a beach inside any bay is rare,” she said. “There are many miles of unpopulated bay shoreline along Texas’ coast, so it is possible that sea turtle nesting on these shores is more frequent and undetected.”
The turtles were discovered by maintenance workers Zach Padron and Jason Gonzalez of the Calhoun County Precinct 1 commissioner’s office, according to the release. Padron and Gonzalez were picking up trash on the beach when they noticed about 25 newly hatched turtles heading away from the water.
Newly hatched turtles typically make their way toward water as quickly as possible, trying to avoid predators and pollutants, according to the news release. Padron, who had learned from wildlife shows on television that young turtles are at risk of being caught by seagulls, knew the creatures needed to change course.
“I thought, ‘We better help them because it’s a good ways from the water,’” Padron said, according to the release.
In an interview with the Victoria Advocate, Calhoun County Marine Extension Agent R.J. Shelly said Precinct 1 Commissioner David Hall asked for help with handling the hatchlings around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Shelly said he called Plotkin, who identified the hatchlings as Kemp's ridley turtles and recommended that he excavate the nest. Shelly said he excavated the nest "10 to 15 times" and found around 20 more turtle hatchlings.
"One time, three of them hatched at the same time, and I carried them over towards the water," Shelly said. "Most of the time there was just one."
Before carrying the turtles 30 to 50 feet towards the shore, Shelly made sure each hatchling left an imprint in the sand so that it could return to the nest as an adult.
"We laid them down 10 feet from the water so that they could feel the terrain," Shelly said. "Then I went back to excavate some more."
Shelly said Plotkin advised him to remain at the beach until all of the hatchlings had made it towards the water. He "babysat" the nest for about four hours because he wanted to make sure that none of the hatchlings had ventured onto the roadway approximately 10 feet away.
Shelly said this is the first time he has seen a live turtle hatching in the 31 years he has worked in Matagorda Bay. There may be more turtle nests in the areas of Matagorda Bay that are not populated with houses and other structures, he said.
A Washington Post article in March noted sea turtle eggs have a 45% chance of hatching on beaches.
The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As part of conservation efforts at Matagorda Bay, Plotkin and her team of researchers studied sea turtle movements and habitat use patterns.
“Matagorda Bay is currently a vibrant healthy ecosystem with an abundance of sea turtles that live and feed there,” Plotkin said in the release. “In the late 1800s there was a commercial sea turtle fishery operating there that decimated the sea turtles in the bay by the early 1900s. Signs of sea turtle recovery in Matagorda Bay are visible now and illustrate how reduced fishing pressure in concert with habitat restoration can save threatened and endangered species.”
The discovery of turtle hatchlings at Magnolia Beach coincides with Sea Turtle Week, which runs June 8-16.
