Matagorda Bay turtle hatching surprises scientists

Kemp's ridley sea turtles

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the smallest sea turtle in the world. The species is named after Richard M. Kemp, a fisherman from Key West, Florida, who first submitted the species for identification in 1906. They are primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico.

WEIGHT: Adult: 70 to 100 pounds

LENGTH: Adult: 2 feet

LIFESPAN: Unknown, but estimated to be 30 years or more