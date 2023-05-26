The National Weather Service and local officials warned on Friday about rip currents at Matagorda County beaches during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
With the weather and river conditions, they said in a news release, it is predicted the rip tides will be "even worse than other weekends."
In the past few weekends, rip tide currents were responsible for five people being saved from the water. A boating accident added two more close calls.
"This should make us aware of the serious beach conditions," Matagorda County Emergency Management officials said.
County officials will patrol the beaches as a precaution.
"Do not put yourself or a loved one in harm's way," Amanda Campos, Matagorda County Emergency Coordinator, said. "Please enjoy the beaches. It will be a great weekend for a trip to Sargent or Matagorda."
She added, "Just be safe and aware of the dangers in the water. Respect the currents and your ability to handle the tides. Please consider wearing a life preserver in the water, and we encourage you to place floatation devices on small children."
Make sure you assign an adult to watch children at all times, it only takes a few minutes to lose a loved one, she said.
"We want this weekend to be a great one and we want you to return home safely after a great event," Campos said.
The Emergency Operations Center continues to watch the weather forecast and urged residents to stay in touch with their local newspapers and radio stations.
"Our number one goal is to keep you safe, please help by paying attention and working with us," Campos said.
If you have questions, please contact the Matagorda County Emergency Management Coordinator at 979-323-0707.