Officers arrested Damien Martinez, 26, of Mathis, on Monday, on warrants charging him with taking a weapon from an officer, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft with a previous conviction, failure to identify a fugitive by giving false information and violation of parole.
Martinez remained jailed Tuesday with bail totaling $52,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Los Angeles, California, man by officers Dec 19 on a warrant charging him with being a fugitive from out of state.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with physical evidence to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 19 on warrants charging him with two counts of harassment.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old San Antonio woman by officers Dec. 19 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 19 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Magnolia man by officers Dec. 19 on suspicion of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known criminal and human smuggling.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Woodsboro man by officers Dec. 19 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Dec. 20 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.