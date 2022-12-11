Mayor Jeff Bauknight is set to speak at the Innovation Collective's Fireside Chat event series from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in 120 S. Main Street's second floor auditorium.
The Innovation Collective Fireside chat series is meant for community members to share their stories with the community to serve as a connecting point and encourage the community.
The event is an opportunity to see Bauknight beyond his typical role as mayor and see the person behind the title, said Karissa Winters,, Innovation Collective Victoria community lead.
"With Innovation Collective we don't do the political, we stay neutral in a lot of ways because we don't want to make it about politics," Winters said. "But what's great about him being a politician is that we're focusing on him as a person and he's a business owner too. So it's going to be neat for people to see a different side of him."
"It's really cool to hear everyone's journey and story because everyone takes away those nuggets of knowledge from that and apply to their own life or give advice," Winters said. "It gives you that perspective, because I think it really is insightful, powerful and impactful to see a political official in a whole different way as a person and who they are."