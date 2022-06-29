Medium chance of tropical depression near Crossroads

Meteorologists are monitoring an weather system in that could form into a tropical depression near the Crossroads in the coming days, according to a weather service news release issued Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather system was located in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and had a 40% chance of forming a short-lived tropical depression. Localized heavy rain is possible with the greatest chances for rain in the Crossroads on Thursday.
About 2-3 inches of rain are expected.
The weather forecast issued Wednesday was heavily dependent on the track of the system, and rainfall accumulations could change.
A change in the weather system's track farther east could result in less rainfall. A change to the west could result in higher amounts of rain.
