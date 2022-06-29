Medium chance of tropical depression near Crossroads

Heavy rains are possible in the Crossroads with the approach of a weather system that bears a medium chance of forming a tropical depression, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are monitoring an weather system in that could form into a tropical depression near the Crossroads in the coming days, according to a weather service news release issued Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather system was located in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and had a 40% chance of forming a short-lived tropical depression. Localized heavy rain is possible with the greatest chances for rain in the Crossroads on Thursday.

About 2-3 inches of rain are expected.

The weather forecast issued Wednesday was heavily dependent on the track of the system, and rainfall accumulations could change.

A change in the weather system's track farther east could result in less rainfall. A change to the west could result in higher amounts of rain.

As the weather system approaches the coast, increased rain chances are expected across the Crossroads. Localized heavy rain will be possible, with the greatest rain chances on Thursday.

