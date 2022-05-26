CUERO — Members from four Cuero churches gathered Thursday evening for a memorial service for the Uvalde shooting victims.

About 60 people gathered at the First Presbyterian Church, 302 N. McLeod St. in Cuero, to mourn the shooting victims. Pastor Stan Larson hosted pastors and members from three other parishes at the service.

The Rev. Paul Muehlbrad from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, the Rev. Peter Thaddeus from Grace Episcopal Church, and the Rev. John Britsch from First United Methodist Church all joined Larson to lead the attendants in prayer and scriptural readings.

Cuero High School junior Allison Zengerle started the memorial with a solo performance of the song “Scars in Heaven,” which says, in part, “Now what I’d give for one more day with you. There’s a wound here in my heart because something’s missing.” Several members of the audience were weeping.

The opening scripture was Psalm 121, which reads in part, “I lift up my eyes to the mountains — where does my help come from? The Lord will watch over your comings and goings both now and forevermore.”

Four more scriptures were read from the Psalms and the books of the New Testament, with prayers between each reading. During one prayer, Larsen implored God to “dispel the shadows of evil and death.”

The final scripture was 2 Corinthians 1: 3-7, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ ... who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction.”

Larsen said some final remarks, urging his church to pray for all the victims and their families and to rely on God for protection, healing and peace.

Several children around the same ages as the victims attended the memorial with their families.

Allison finished the service with the song “Brighter Days,” which contains the lyrics, “Ashes fall from burned dreams ... never lived through times like these ... I know there’s gonna be some brighter days .... I swear that love will find you in your pain.”

Cuero’s Mayor, Sara Post Meyer, attended the memorial and commented afterward, “We’re all in shock. Our hearts go out to everyone in Uvalde.”

Thaddeus said that Grace Episcopal Church will ring their bell 21 times at noon every day for many to come, in remembrance of the 21 victims.

A program from the service listed the names of the two teachers and 19 children killed in the massacre. Larsen said that the husband of one of the teachers who was killed in Uvalde died the next day, “probably of a broken heart.”

Joe Garcia, the wife of slain teacher Irma Garcia collapsed while preparing for his wife’s funeral and died from a heart attack, according to the Associated Press.