Downtown Victoria was the capital of Tejano music on Saturday.

Victoria’s annual two-day Memorial Day Bash returned to DeLeon Plaza on Saturday afternoon with a jam-packed lineup of some of the best bands around. Food trucks encircling the park offered just about every concession and confection under the sun, and vendors offered jewelry, toys, souvenirs, temporary tattoos and other familiar fairground wares.

Frank Salazar, of Salazar Promotions, said he and the other current organizers took over production of the festival about 13 years ago, when it was still held in Riverside Park.

“And when we started there was no city — or any — sponsors,” Salazar said. “And we started and slowly built it up” to the two-day gathering of music, dancing, cultural celebration and remembrance it is today.

“We were flooded out, we were rained out, stormed out, heated out, everything happened,” Salazar said. “But we survived and we’ve become a state known event.”

Salazar said statewide interest in the event continued to grow as radio stations and influencers spread the word.

“What I started doing, too, I’ll put posters in every little town,” Salazar said. “And then I got smart and I started going to Fan Fair, in San Antonio, and I’ll take five thousand flyers” to pass out.

For event organizers, Memorial Day itself is a crucial aspect of the weekend’s gathering. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, organizers honored veterans and their families, as well as those who have died in service to their country, with an honor guard.

Actor and special guest at this year’s bash, Jesse Borrego, highlighted the long tradition of military service among Latinos in South Texas and across the southwest as an important historical component of Tejano culture.

“The narrative I want to talk about is the Tejano narrative,” Borrego said. “We were here for 300 years.”

Known for his roles in the films “Blood In, Blood Out,” “Con Air,” and the TV show “Fame,” Borrego said having a positive gathering to celebrate South Texas’ culture and history was particularly important given recent tragedies like the mass shooting in Uvalde. Borrego hopes to use his platform to educate younger generations of Texans about their history and inspire them to carry on Tejano traditions.

“That’s why everybody wants to be here,” Borrego said. “These bands — all these bands — are so good. We’ve got generations now of Tejano music.”

Those generations were well-represented on Saturday, and Sunday’s lineup will feature even more acts. Frank Salazar said he and his colleagues are proud to see what the event’s become.

“We see the changes and the support now that we’re getting, and (we’re) very proud that the city is looking our way,” Salazar said. This year, that support included help and advice from city officials and the Victoria police and fire departments, whom Salazar said had done much to ensure a safe and fun environment.

“At the end of the day,” Salazar said, “everybody has to feel safe for this to continue.”