Gathered together next to an Exxon gas station off U.S. 77, dozens of people paid their respects Saturday afternoon to the 19 immigrants who died inside a tractor-trailer 20 years ago near Victoria.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of one of the deadliest cases of human-smuggling in U.S history. The 70 smuggled immigrants were packed inside a tractor-trailer coming from the Mexico border heading to Houston. These immigrants traveled from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.
The conditions inside the truck became fatal as the temperature rose and heat became sweltering. The driver abandoned the tractor-trailer south of Victoria at the site where the memorial service is held annually. The heat inside the trailer became deadly as 19 of the 70 people died from dehydration, heat exhaustion and suffocation.
Since then, a memorial has been placed at the site off U.S. 77 and Fleming Prairie Road honoring the victims. Family members of the deceased pay their respect to their loved ones there. Strangers also stop by to pay their respect and to leave items including children’s toys, bottles of water and white crosses draped with flowers marked with the names of the deceased.
The anniversary service included a Catholic ceremony headed by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. The Rev. Parmenio Flores conducted the ceremony. Attendees from Victoria as well as Houston attended.
The sound of trucks coming and going at the gas station nearby wasn’t enough to interrupt the service as memories of that fateful day remain for those at the memorial.
“It brought back a lot of memories, some of which I like to forget,” said Rick Streeter, one of the first responders at the scene in 2003. “I still have nightmares. Even after 20 years, every now and then it still crops up.”
One of the notable attendees was Juan Carlos Hernandez, legal counsel to the Mexican Consulate in Houston. Hernandez said his duty is to help Mexican nationals when they are in dire situations.
“This event 20 years ago was a very tragic event,” Hernandez said. “It required the intervention of the Mexican Consulate.”
“We, the Mexican government, do everything we can. We have resources to come out whenever there are problems or difficulties with Mexican nationals. We are to help.”
Martha Olvera was one of the first people to help organize the memorial 20 years ago. She has attended every year since then. She and several others created a memorial honoring the 19 immigrants who died
“Since that day, we promised to come every year.” Olvera said.