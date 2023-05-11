Memories of Victoria Part II

Johnathan Garner spends a weekday afternoon skateboarding at Queen City Park and reminiscing about his time spent at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza when he was younger. “I used to go there almost every other day,” Garner said.
Luciano Cirino walks his dog, Nebby at Ethel Lee Tracy Park. Cirino has been a resident of Victoria for three years and is still making new memories. “My favorite memory of Victoria is this beautiful day,” Cirono said.
“So far my favorite memory is playing in the Victoria Open in the last two years,” Micah Smith said. “The Victoria Open is an annual disc golf tournament held in Victoria where professional disc golfers from Texas and beyond come to compete. “It’s just a lot of fun getting disc golfers around the state and some from outside the state competing and having lots of fun.”
Aleandra Poventud moved to Victoria from Puerto Rico six years ago and fondly remembers the night of her high school’s prom. “I came downtown for my prom night and I got a bunch of my friends together and we all took a bunch of pictures all over downtown,” Poventud said.
Caz Conway works during her shift at The Green Cow Creamery and fondly remembers going to a Dia de Los Muertos celebration in downtown with her friend and her friend’s mother when she was younger. “There was this big chalk section where people could draw with chalk in front of the Nave Museum,” Caz Conway said. “We went and painted little masks and we did all sorts of Dia de Los Muertos-themed things. It was one of my favorite things as a little kid.”
For some residents, everywhere they go in town may be a reminder of their past, a bygone era. For others, it may be the start of something new like going to Riverside Park to play disc golf or walking around downtown Victoria.
Whether you were born and raised in Victoria or if you’re new to town, it’s easy to make lasting memories in this community.
In this week’s Your Life, we talked to people about their favorite memories of Victoria.