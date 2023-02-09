Mid-Coast Family Services is set to host its eighth annual Who's Who of Victoria charity dinner on Feb. 16 at the Victoria Country Club.
The charity event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and allows it to provide critical services to area homeless and victims of family and sexual violence.
"It's not about having a fancy speaker, a well-known band, or any of that. It's more or less telling people who care about our cause what we're doing in our community and what the needs are that we continue to see and how they can help," said Mid-Coast CEO Ginny Stafford. "The money we raise really does help us pay the bills both at our settler and especially our homeless services where the need is so much bigger than what we can do on our own."
This is the first year the annual event is being held in February, as traditionally, the charity dinner is held in April, Stafford said.
The move was made to avoid conflicts with other events in the community, she said.
With the change in schedule, this year's event is Mardi Gras themed, Stafford said.
"You can come in a suit and tie or T-shirt and blue jeans. We're going to welcome you with a greeting and a handshake at the door," she said.
Last year, the event raised $35,000 for the organization, and the goal for this year is $40,000, Stafford said.
The event is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres. Dinner is at 7:15 p.m.
In the program, there will be a short 10-minute presentation about the work Mid-Coast Family Services does and what they've accomplished in the last year, Stafford said.
The event will have a silent, live and dessert auction where people can bid on items and food that community members donated.
"There is something for everyone," Stafford said. "If you have $20 in your pocket you want to donate, we have a way you can do that. We want to ensure that there is a way for everyone to participate in one of our events."
Some of the items up for bid include a fishing trip, a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a signed Bailey Zappe jersey and Astros tickets, she said.
"Whether you are a sportsman or a collector, you'll find something here," Stafford said.
The event is free to attend, but space is limited, so people interested in attending must call the Mid-Coast Family Services office to reserve their space, she said.