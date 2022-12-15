Faith sometimes holds fast to the lost, the damaged and the suffering — faith can find someone lost in a darkness not outwardly visible, one Victoria author wrote in her book newly released this year.
Angelique Phoenix, her pen name, is a 36-year-old Victoria mother and grandmother who has lived through some hard times. She found her way to peace through a relationship with Jesus, as directed by the Scriptures, she said Wednesday.
"I had to learn to see that the Bible is a life manual," she said.
Phoenix declined to give her real name to protect the identities of people included in her book.
She published her book entitled "Miles in My Shoes" through WestBow Press in August and hopes to reach people searching for a way out of the darkness she once lived in.
Love is both a way to be lost and a way to be found, she said, depending on where the love is based. To be true, she said, love must first come from a relationship with Jesus.
"Love is such a huge part of life. I haven't met a person yet who hasn't found it, lost it, or spent time searching for it," she wrote in the first chapter of her book. "For me and many others, I've noticed that true love in whatever form — from intimate relationships, friendships, family, or elsewhere — is the source of life itself. When you think about it, love is the source of life itself because God is love."
Phoenix — whose pen name literally denotes an angel risen from ashes — has lived through relationships with addicted and abusive people, becoming, at one point, addicted to alcohol herself.
She was born in Houston and lived most of her life in Illinois before moving to Victoria about a year ago, she said.
Her dad, or "the dad who raised" her, she said, was addicted to drugs and died of a heroin overdose. His death was a loss of love for her at a young age. She said when he died, she started looking for love in "the wrong places."
She went through an abusive marriage, her then husband telling her, "Where would you go anyway? You are nothing without me. No one wants someone who is already used up and has two kids. ... Go then, I've already had you in every way."
After each chapter of her book, which she called "Miles," Phoenix wrote of how her heart was changed by each experience. Slowly, her heart cracks to pieces, after each mile of the first several chapters.
"Growing up with a parent addicted to drugs, having that difficult start, I searched for love in the wrong places," Phoenix said. "I had to learn to look at my life and evaluate it through the Bible. It's my personal testimony for anyone who is going through heartbreak. Sometimes, it takes sitting down and exposing your own heart to yourself."
By the end of chapters 8 and 9, Phoenix conquers addiction and finds true love through her faith. Faith is woven through her story, through every mile, like a shining tapestry, written in scripture excerpts and song suggestions.
Each chapter ends with a selection of inspirational songs for the reader to listen to at the end of the mile.
By the time the book closes, her heart takes on a form that is pictured in on the cover of her book — shining, still wounded, but healing, and topped with a golden crown.
"What I hope is that my readers don't have to go through the harder lessons I went through," Phoenix said. "I hope they can look at their own life, when reading my book, and evaluate it through the Bible. It's a difficult story to tell and hard to explain what it's all about. But, this is it: Anything can be turned into good through the Lord."
"God put it on my heart to write this book" she said.
And it took her six months to write the book and about a year to see it published. She spent between $10,000-$15,000 of her own money to see it to fruition.
"My hope is to have it reach any place where people are looking for help and are ready for help," she said.
All proceeds from the sale of her book will go to fund a family-owned charitable business based in Kentucky, she said.
"Our family owns a business, a ranch, in Kentucky called Cielos Grow To Give," Phoenix said. "We have a huge garden of about 5 acres. We grow food and give it to people in Kentucky and Texas. We hope to build some cabins and have a camping retreat as well."
Whatever Phoenix does from this point on, she said, she will do with faith — with and in true love.