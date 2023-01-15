Millions of gallons spilled overnight into early Sunday morning when a 20-inch main cracked underground at Airline Road and Ben Jordan Street, city officials said.
Between half and two-thirds of the 22,000 city water customers lost service for hours, but quick thinking by utility crews redirected most of the flow so nearly all customers had water by the time they woke up Sunday. As of midday Sunday, just four homes off Airline Road were without water.
Workers replaced the bulk of the damage about noon Sunday. Still, a boil water notice will remain in effect until midday Monday, following testing for bacteria, City Manager Jesús Garza said at a news briefing Sunday morning.
The leak occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday and the city was made aware of the break "fairly quickly," Garza said. "Crews arrived roughly at 7:30 p.m. and began to isolate the area to try and isolate the break as well."
He said the problem was isolated by 8 p.m. and workers began to stop the flow and then redirect water the way traffic is rerouted after an accident.
"This is significant," he said of the pipe. "This line is an old, cast-iron line from the 1950s, as far as we know, and it would be impossible to ascertain this specific reason or cause. Sometimes it simply just happens with some of these older lines."
Still, the tanks at Pump Station 3 at the intersection and three water towers lost "a substantial amount of water," Garza said.
He estimated the loss at several millions of gallons, noting each tower holds up to 1 million gallons, though they were not full at the time. The tank farm at the pump station holds about 14 million gallons.
For a while overnight, city workers were unsure they'd have the right part to replace the damaged "T" connection.
Garza said on Sunday at the site workers called utilities as far as Houston searching for the part, but then one was located in city storage.
City workers excavated out the old, cracked pipe overnight. They had to maneuver around a natural gas line and other water and sewage lines underground to get everything out and prepare the hole for the new pipe.
Two backhoes were used to lower the pipe gently into place as workers used shovels to ensure it would fit precisely where it needed to join its underground mate.
Once in place, straps had to be wrapped around the joined pipes and bolted securely.
City officials noted that because water pressure dipped below 20 pounds of pressure per square inch, the boil water notice had to be issued. But because the crew worked overnight, water was on for morning showers in most parts of the city.
Garza thanked the workers for their efforts.
"I do want to take a brief moment and personally thank all of the crew and personnel that responded to this," he said. "They are literally working on 15 hours no sleep no rest. I had the privilege to be out there last night and witness firsthand their dedication to our system and our community."
He identified the workers as Austin Anderson, distribution and collections manager; Santos Ybarra, water distribution supervisor; Eddie Garza and Rodney Rodriquez, crew leaders; Joshua Blackman, Marky Gaytan, Adolfo Arizpe, Reynaldo Trevino, utility maintenance workers; Jeffery Fishbeck, utility line locator; Irma Ruiz and Todd Hoff, surface water treatment plant operators; Gordon Williams, plant chief operator; Kevin Post, plant manager; and Curtis Moyer, plant maintenance supervisor.
Ken Gill, the public works director and city engineer, said at the news briefing most of the affected parts of the city were south of Mockingbird Lane.
Garza and Gill said the boil water alert would be lifted once tests are returned with an acceptable level of bacteria, probably about noon on Monday.
Gill said children, seniors and others with compromised immunity should not drink water that hadn't been boiled and allowed to cool.
The city said residences in the "south water plain" were affected. The area is roughly bordered by Mockingbird Lane from Highway 463 West to Sam Houston, Sam Houston north to Magruder and Magruder to Main Street.