Local Victoria girls will once again strut, pose and have their character tested for the crown of Miss Victoria at 6 p.m. Saturday in the VISD Fine Arts Center.
The contest, in its 53rd year, is split into four divisions — Little Miss Victoria, Young Miss Victoria, Junior Miss Victoria and Miss Victoria. There are 22 contestants all looking to join this year's court.
"We're not looking for a beauty queen," said Debbie Bennett Green, Miss Victoria pageant director.
While many beauty pageants focus on how the girls model and look during the pageant, the Miss Victoria Pageant is focused on who these girls are as people and making sure they leave with life skills they can apply to their everyday lives, Green said.
This is emphasized in how the pageant is run, too. Each contestant also has to engage in a community service project known as their "Be Kind Project," which often continue after the contest is over regardless of the result, she said.
On the day of the pageant, contestants will go through an interview process that they'll be graded on along with answering their final question, Green said.
Contestants will be graded on their formal wear, modeling and a speech on their community service project, Green said.
The Miss Victoria pageant teaches interview skills, public speaking and community service, she said. Those in attendance will get to see and support future leaders in the community.
