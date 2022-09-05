It can be hard to stand out in a crowd of thousands, even when you're wearing a high and shining tiara.
Still, 10-year-old Patricia Price, miss young Shiner, did just that at Sunday's 101st Annual Shiner Catholic Church Fall Picnic.
Shiner, a town in Lavaca County with a population of about 2,170, hosted the picnic attended by thousands at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 102 South Ave. G.
The picnic opened at 8 a.m. with sales of Shiner-themed merchandise at the Country Store and finished out in the evening with a dance that lasted until 9 p.m. In between, lots of food, beer, live music —from three bands, in three separate areas — games and activities occupied the revelers.
Price and her family were among that number. Her parents, Gilbert and Michelle Price, are long-time residents of the town.
Gilbert Price said he was born and raised in Shiner and has been attending the picnic for as long as he could remember, so it was fitting that his daughter wore the sash and crown as Miss Young Shiner.
Her mother said that before Patricia was Miss Young Shiner, she was Miss Little Shiner.
"She loves to win every title," Michelle Price said of her daughter. It's no easy feat, either, said Patricia.
"I had to work hard and try out," she said. "I had to practice not saying 'um' while I was on stage talking, and I had to always have good manners."
Patricia is in the fifth grade at Shiner Elementary School, the same school her father attended as a youngster, her parents said. She plays three sports — basketball, softball and competitive dance. She earns all A grades and volunteers.
Patricia started the Princess P Project, her mother said, and collected over 200 teddy bears for foster children. Her next project is a diaper drive, her mother said.
"She loves to be out and about and to do service for others," Michelle Price said. "She wanted to be a zoologist at one point. Now, she wants to teach dance because she loves to mentor younger kids."
"She's very outgoing," Gilbert Price said. "She's a good kid. She always has a smile on her face."
That may be what made Patricia stand out in such a considerable crowd — the magic of her joy and devotion shined even brighter than the rhinestones in her crown.
