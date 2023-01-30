A man who disappeared when his skiff collided with a barge had been identified but not found, as of Monday evening, Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said.
Hunter Hadley, 20, has been missing since late Friday night, when the skiff he was on with another man collided with a barge, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other boater, McCoy Wagner, was found and taken to a hospital with injuries.
Search efforts continued Monday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Port O’Connor, Vickery said.
In a Saturday afternoon news release, the Coast Guard said they were notified of the collision at 10:56 p.m. by a vessel that had been towing the barge. Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said they received a call about 11:20 p.m. The Coast Guard said the missing boater was not wearing a life jacket.
The Coast Guard dispatched a response boat from their Port O’Connor station and a helicopter from Corpus Christi for the search. In addition to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, boat towing businesses TowBoat U.S. and SeaTow assisted in the search. Volunteer fire department and civilian vessels also assisted.
The search continued Monday evening, Vickery said.