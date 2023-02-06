PORT O’CONNOR — The remains of missing boater Hunter Hadley have been recovered, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Hadley’s remains were found on Saturday evening.
Hadley, 20, has been missing since late the evening of Jan. 27, when the skiff he was on with another man collided with a barge near Port O’Connor in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other boater, McCoy Wagner, was found and taken to a hospital with injuries.
Hadley had not been wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said it was notified of the collision at 10:56 p.m. Jan. 27 by a vessel that had been towing the barge. Calhoun County Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said the agency received a call about 11:20 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said more details about the recovery would be released on Monday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.