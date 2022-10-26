A missing Victoria kayaker was found dead about 3 p.m. Wednesday by game wardens.
Bradley Stafford, 37, was found washed ashore at Sandy Point, said Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki, Coast Guard spokesperson.
Stafford went missing either in Boggy Bayou or Matagorda Bay over the weekend.
She also explained why there may have been confusion surrounding the search over the weekend.
Zilnicki said Stafford’s father reported his son missing at 10:12 a.m. Sunday after he did not return from a fishing trip, which began at 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Stafford was last seen by a friend, wading in Boggy Bayou to cast a fishing line about 10 a.m. Saturday, Zilnicki said.
The Coast Guard believes he went missing while kayaking, she said, because Stafford’s personal belongings were found on Boggy Bayou beach next to the kayak drag marks. Zilnicki said Stafford may have entered Matagorda Bay from Boggy Bayou.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery previously said Stafford was not reported missing. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
“It may be a semantics issue,” Zilnicki said Wednesday. “When his father reported him missing, we handled it as an overdue kayaker, not as a missing person.”
Zilnicki said Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi, Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor, Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, game wardens and the Port O’Connor Fire Department aided in the search.
A family member, who did not want to be identified, contacted the Victoria Advocate and said the family had aided in the search, from the beginning.