Mission Valley Elementary School has one of the oldest school buildings in Texas — for now.

That will change when the Victoria school district builds a new bond-funded campus, but Mission Valley parents and residents say they want the new school to keep the outdoorsy and down-to-earth feeling of the current school.

The district’s Bond Oversight Committee held a listening session Thursday night, giving the community a chance to give their input on the design priorities of the new school.

Conversations between committee members and the community at that session centered around the campus’s atmosphere and security, with parents saying they wanted their kids to be able to get outside while also stay safe at school.

Erica Pierce, a parent of two students at Mission Valley and the secretary of the Bond Oversight Committee, said her kids enjoy the school’s outdoor activities.

“We’re a country community, and we like to keep that as an aspect of our school,” she said after the meeting. “We like our outdoor gardens. We like taking the kids outside. I like that my kids can go outside and sit outside and read and take in the sunlight, and they’re not in a cube school.”

Of course, parents also see safety as a priority, one which they hope can coexist with an organic educational experience.

Brenda Hermes, another Mission Valley parent, called the school’s outdoor activities “life skills” and said they make the school unique.

“Safety is very important, and I think we can strive to achieve safety while still being able to think outside the box and not have to box our children in and kind of wrap them in a bubble,” Hermes said after the meeting.

District Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer agreed about the need for school safety.

“We want to be the safest school in America,” he said.

Parents also discussed the need for the school to be able hold community events, since it often serves as a community center for the rest of Mission Valley, and to hopefully preserve landmarks like a memorial tree and various Eagle Scout projects scattered around the campus.

The in-progress plan for the school is a joint effort between the architect, Rawley McCoy & Associates, and the construction manager at risk, Weaver & Jacobs.

A series of meetings with district administration, school faculty, staff and the community, including the Thursday meeting, help develop the academic program for the school, which will provide the firms with the necessary information to design a campus which meets the community’s and school’s needs.

In late spring, the construction manager at risk will propose a guaranteed maximum price to the school board. Once the board approves it, almost any overages to that price, such as a rise in the cost of construction materials, would be paid by the construction firm and not the district.

The new school will be designed for 400 students and three teachers per grade level, more than the current school has, in order to account for the area’s expected growth.

It’s expected to be a single story, like the current school.

It will hopefully be designed and built over about two and a half years, Meyer said, in time for current Mission Valley third graders to get one semester in the new building.

The exact site of the new school is not certain, though one possibility is the space in front of the current campus.