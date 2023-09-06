After nearly two years since voters approved its bond, the rebuilding of Victoria school district's Mission Valley Elementary is finally moving forward.
In a special meeting Tuesday evening, district trustees unanimously approved a budget set forward for the demolition and construction of new school building.
"It has been a lengthy process," said trustee president Mike Mercer. "But from what (trustees) got to see ... man, this is going to be the crown jewel of VISD."
According to materials from Tuesday's meeting, the guaranteed maximum price for the project is set for $23.2 million. In planning construction and estimating costs, the district worked with calculating the costs of the 56,000-foot facility.
In November 2021, 50.7% of voters approved a bond to fund the reconstruction of the school.
At the meeting, deputy superintendent Randy Meyer told trustees if any leftover funds are obtained after the building's completion, those funds will be directed back into the school rather than spend elsewhere in the district, as is required with the voter-approved bond.
Currently, Mission Valley enrolls around 260 elementary students. The new facility will be built to allow for 400 students, as Trustee Mandy Lingle noted Tuesday that the area has seen a recent rise in residents.
According to Meyer, on average, it costs about $420 per square foot to construct an elementary school in Texas. In a presentation to trustees on Tuesday evening, a representative from Weaver and Jacobs Constructors Inc., the group involved in the planning and budgeting of the project, said they were able to finalize a budget of $410 per square foot for Mission Valley Elementary.
The official groundbreaking for the project will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the school.
Although construction's completion might be far off, the board's chair said he's happy the project is finally gaining traction and told his colleagues to keep looking ahead.
"I think it's important to keep focusing on what it's going to be," Mercer said. "Let's just run this race we shall finish."