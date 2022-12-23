The most important thing a bride needs to know for her wedding day, is that she should just relax and enjoy it.
That's advise wedding planner Patty Janca gives.
Janca and her "Mom Squad" from Sweet Occasions, 2910 N. Laurent St., are on the job, making sure their clientele can do just that.
Janca's shop looks deceptively like a standard candy and sweets shop, but magical planning happens for brides behind the scenes, in the back of the shop and at a quaint, comfortable table near the front.
Janca is a wedding planner. She covers it all so the bride and groom, and their mothers, can let go and enjoy the wedding day.
"We're called the 'Mom Squad.' We do things that moms would be doing for the wedding but we don't want them to," Janca said. "We want them to sit back and enjoy the day with their daughter, or their son. We provide services for them, in any form or fashion, that they deem necessary for that day."
The Mom Squad plans, coordinates, decorates, creates candy buffets, serves food brought in, makes sure the "bride is calm and has eaten," directs the bridal party during the procession and just generally makes sure "everything is done right," Janca said.
They even design stylish custom wedding invitations in house at Sweet Occasions.
Janca used to be a high school counselor at Victoria West. When she retired, she and a friend, also retired from Victoria West, began making homecoming mums.
So popular were the mums with young adults that they started requesting Janca's help later with wedding plans, she said.
She still makes mums at her shop, she said, but now plans at least one big event each month.
When the Mom Squad takes on a new client, in the months leading up to the wedding day, Janca and her staff start by thoroughly acquainting themselves with the bride and her every expectation.
First question, "What do you see as your 'dream wedding'?" Simple enough, then the planning begins.
Janca gets a list of the wedding party from the bride, so she can make sure each member is on time and in the loop.
There are checklists to notch off that include items such as "Choose and hire individual who will perform your wedding," "Interview and choose a photographer," "Interview and choose a florist," "Interview and choose a hairstylist," and "Interview and choose a band/DJ." The first checklist has 22 items.
It may seem overwhelming, and that's just one of 11 checklists, but the point is, if a bride employs the Mom Squad she has a guiding hand and a helping force.
Janca said she gets tough with people on the wedding day, so the bride never has to.
"For example, I will call the best man over and over again before the wedding to make sure he has the rings and will be there, with them, on time," Janca said. "If someone is late, I call them and ask 'why?' and get them on track. I get real serious."
A bride and groom should never be aware of the little "hiccups" that happen during a ceremony, Janca said, because the Mom Squad is behind the scenes, figuring it all out and smoothing it over for them.
Even cake cutting is down to a science for her squad, she said. They are masters at getting it cut quickly and correctly, depending on the number of people at the wedding.
"People usually look forward to the cake, so when it's announced, we have to be quick about cutting it, and cutting it precisely," Janca said. "It's all these little things that we put thought into so that the bride doesn't have to."
Janca said she carries a "mom kit" to the wedding ceremony that includes everything that might be needed but was forgotten, such as safety pins, a needle and thread, personal hygiene products like deodorant, super glue and more.
"It's really all about making sure that the bride can enjoy her day and not have to worry about any little thing," Janca said.
On the packet of questions and checklists Janca gives the bride-to-be, on the very last page, at the bottom, is a short checklist titled "Morning of Wedding."
This final list is five items long: "Bride's hair appointment," "Give groom's wedding band to maid of honor and bride's wedding band to best man prior to ceremony," and "Eat lunch."
The last two items say it all, encapsulating Janca's wedding planner philosophy: "Relax and let it all sink in." and "Leave yourself off the things to do list today if there are any remaining items. You need to relax and enjoy the whole day, and in the long run, you won't remember the little things."