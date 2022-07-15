Since May, monkeypox has been spreading throughout the U.S., and on Thursday, San Antonio confirmed its first two cases of the disease.
As of Tuesday, Texas has 43 cases of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the U.S., the total is up to 1,469 cases.
The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District issued a release Thursday afternoon confirming the two cases.
Both infected people were isolating and following all recommended guidance, and those who had been in close contact have been notified, according to a news release.
“With increased cases occurring nationwide and across the state, we have been actively monitoring this situation,” Metro Health Director Claude Jacob said in a release. “Because the disease does not easily spread from person to person without direct contact, the chance of exposure to the public is minimal. We encourage residents to be aware of the symptoms, follow prevention recommendations and consult with a health care provider when needed.”
In Travis County, there have been six confirmed cases of monkeypox, and the disease has reached community-spread levels, according to a report Wednesday from The Austin American Statesman.
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus without traveling to a high-risk area or being in contact with someone who has traveled to a high-risk area, said Dr. Manish Naik, an internal medicine doctor at Austin Regional Clinic, to the Statesman.
Community spread with monkeypox "is not a reason to panic or raise a huge level of concern," Naik said. "It doesn't mean that it's starting to spread in an airborne fashion."
So far, there were no cases of monkeypox in the Crossroads as the Victoria County Public Health Department continues to communicate with the hospitals about the disease, said David Gonzales, Victoria Public Health Department director.
Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is not nearly as spreadable as it requires direct and prolonged contact with an infected person, Gonzales said.
"If there is a known case, you want to avoid any kind of contact with those people," he said.
The disease spreads through contact with the lesions caused by the disease and prolonged exposure to respiratory secretions through the air, he said. It is a pox virus similar to smallpox
"It's not quite as contagious as obviously COVID when it becomes airborne that way," Gonzales said. "It's not stand 6 feet away like COVID acts but prolonged respiratory secretion contact."
Cases rarely result in hospitalization and exhibit milder symptoms than most pox viruses, he said.
"You definitely want to seek treatment for it, but it's rarely fatal," Gonzales said. "Symptoms usually last two to four weeks."
