Margie Isaacson's dog Marla wasn't sure whether she wanted to come outside for the parade Monday evening.
Marla is Isaacson's service dog — a poodle. Isaacson called Marla, but the dog declined to come out amidst the ruckus and missed the 6:30 p.m. lighted Christmas parade as it went past Isaacson's home among the Morada Victoria East Senior Living Community houses.
The parade featured about 12 vehicles, from the Victoria Police and Fire departments, the Quail Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Crossroad Cruisers, and others. Santa and Mrs. Claus rounded out the parade, much to the delight of a couple youngsters in attendance.
Isaacson, in her late 80s, and originally from LaGrange, has lived at Morada East for about 10 years.
She joined the United States Navy right out of high school.
"I did the one thing my parents did not want me to do — I joined the Navy," Isaacson said. "I had grown up during World War II, and I thought it was the most wonderful thing in the world to see a lady in uniform. I was stationed in New Orleans — and here we were, all these Navy ladies dressed to the nines at lunch, and all these greasy sailors come in from working on a brand new destroyer escort. We thought, 'Gross, who would ever want one of them?'"
One of them was her future husband of 52 years, Ike Isaacson. He died about 10 years ago, Isaacson said.
The parade brought delight to Isaacson, who waved and clapped as each vehicle passed by her yard.
A smattering of residents came into their yards as the parade passed by. They enjoyed the lighted vehicles and the personal attention as the drivers shouted, "Merry Christmas!" to each resident.
Crossroads cruisers drove a few vehicles through the parade, one pulling a lighted float.
"Now that is just what an old-school driver wants to hear," Isaacson shouted as one of the cruisers slightly revved his engine. She smiled brightly, perhaps at some memory connected to the sound and sight of a classic car.
The Victoria Fire Department paraded a brightly lit engine through, waving and calling out holiday greetings.
The parade is an annual event, and one resident, Judy Handley, 70, — the resident who they call "the baby" at Morada — said the parade can "get pretty wild" with a bit of a wink.
"Our parade is really nice," she said.