More regional airport improvements discussed in Commissioner's Court Monday

Victoria Regional Airport officials are looking to present new taxiway improvements to the Commissioner's Court on Monday.
The airport is now entering the design and engineering phase of a multimillion-dollar taxiway project, working with Centurion Planning & Design, a company that is coordinating the design layouts, County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday.
This is the first small step of many in improving the taxiway, a project that will last for the next six to eight years, Zeller said.
The airport received an approval from the commissioners in April to fund the taxiway designs to meet federal government standards.
The county is funding the project, putting in a total of $ 1.4 million.
In addition, the Federal Aviation Association will be covering 90% of the design costs and construction for the taxiway.
The new and improved taxiway would allow planes to navigate the airport better at night, Zeller said.
The airport could receive additional funding if it reaches its goal of 10,000 enplanements.
More funding would allow more opportunities for new upgrades to the airport in the future.