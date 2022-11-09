State Rep. Geanie Morrison laid out her priorities for the state legislative session starting in January, predicting that the Statehouse will address issues facing higher education, immigration and rural communities.
Morrison’s reelection to the Texas House of Representatives was formalized on Tuesday by an unopposed general election.
On the higher education front, Morrison brought up potential revisions to the state’s community college funding structure recommended by the Commission on Community College Finance last month.
During a Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday, she said she thought those changes would pass.
The recommended revisions would shift funding to an outcomes-based system and provide additional financial aid to students.
“I think it’s past time, and I think looking at the Coordinating Board and what they’ve done in research, we definitely need to change the formula funding for community colleges,” she said during an election watch party Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, she also mentioned funding and course expansions for the University of Houston-Victoria.
“Community colleges and four-year institutions are high on my priority list always,” Morrison said.
When it comes to K-12 education, Morrison said she did not know if the Statehouse would take up the question of school vouchers, which Gov. Greg Abbott said he supported earlier this year.
“I don’t know whether school vouchers will continue to move forward, or I don’t know that it’ll be a voucher program necessarily,” she said Tuesday night. “I know there’s been a lot of talk on different ways, how to have the student be able to go to the school that they want to, and so I think that’ll be a big conversation.”
Morrison said on Wednesday that efforts around rural broadband are “going really well,” and that she expected a “really good plan” for issues face electric generation in the state.
Morrison also said that border security was a “huge priority.”
“We put so much money into it,” she said. “$800 million a biennium the last several sessions, and we put an extra $3 billion into border security from the state, which is not our job.”
The GOP kept firm control of the Texas Legislature after Tuesday’s general election, holding their majority in both chambers.
Morrison said she doesn’t know what her committee assignments will be for the new session. In the 2021 session, she served on the redistricting, appropriations and environmental regulation committees.