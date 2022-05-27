Over 30 years after her 17-year-old daughter was killed at school in Port Lavaca, Olivia Johnson is still decrying government inaction after Tuesday’s elementary school massacre in Uvalde.

Johnson was traveling to Houston to protest at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, which began Friday and ends Sunday.

Sheryl “Sharon” Hall, Johnson’s daughter, was stabbed to death by another student at Calhoun High School on April 2, 1991, after an argument.

Johnson fought the school and the Calhoun County Independent School District in court for five years, suing them over claims of wrongful death and deprivation of civil rights, according to court documents. A 1997 Texas Court of Appeals decision dismissed her lawsuit, partly due to a Texas law which protects public school employees from being liable for many acts done within the scope of their job.

Johnson said this law stops schools from being held accountable, and that it's been hidden from parents.

“When by daughter was murdered in ‘91, I came out and opened this law up, and I put myself out there as being a nobody, but somebody, trying to tell everybody what was going on,” she said.

She’s going down to Houston to try and hold schools and the government accountable now, she said.

“I want schools to be held accountable. That’s what I want, whatever accountable means, whatever accountable stands for, every bit of what it stands for, that’s what I want.”

Johnson also sees the NRA’s influence in government as a part of the problem in holding these institutions accountable. While she’s not against guns, she said the ability of 18-year-olds to buy guns without being registered is “feeding our kids to danger.”

However, she’s not just protesting against one specific law or policy.

“I want to see a change in Texas government, period,” Johnson said. “There’s a whole lot of things in government and in Texas that the people do not know about.”

She believes the issue is also about race and class, saying governments are more willing to protect the children of wealthy parents in private schools than other families, and calling the laws protecting schools from liability “race discrimination.”

She has also taken on the issue of bullying in Victoria, putting up signs around town saying things like “Stop Bullying” and “Let’s Put Our Children First.”

Johnson sees a connection between what happened to her daughter and the tragedy in Uvalde.

“It’s negligence down there, they’re not going to get anything from the school system. That’s wrongful death right there,” she said. “Like I said, you have to struggle to bury your child or your children, and the school board ain’t doing nothing but sitting back.”

Johnson remembers Sheryl as a lovely daughter who was smart, pretty, and getting ready to graduate and get married.

“It’s not time to cry, along with these parents in Uvalde that’s crying, but I’m crying with the law,” she said.