Renowned Western historian and author Kurt House will present “Chasing Billy The Kid” at the Museum of the Coastal Bend as part of Victoria College’s Spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series.
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. March 23 and will focus on House’s recently published book on the chase and capture of Billy the Kid in 1880.
House, a director of the Wild West History Association and an expert in Western collectibles, will also host a Ranching Artifact Roundup event at 3 p.m. on March 23. The event will provide an opportunity for local collectors to meet with House and identify items used in livestock management and everyday life on the ranch, for potential inclusion in the museum’s upcoming exhibit, “Where Texas Ranching Began.”
Space for the artifact roundup is limited, and participants are encouraged to register in advance by contacting Heather Para at (361) 572-6468.
The lecture and artifact roundup are free to the public, with a book signing following the lecture. The event has been made possible in part by funding from the Anne Kouba Memorial Fund at MCB.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend on Victoria College’s main campus at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For information on the Museum of the Coastal Bend and its upcoming events, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org, email Museum@VictoriaCollege.edu or call (361) 582-2511.