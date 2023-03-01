The learning doesn't have to stop during spring break, but perhaps it can be just a little more fun — and creepy, toothy, metallic and creative.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a free educational set of activities each day, from March 14-18, during spring break. The theme this year is Fabulous Fauna of Texas, and besides the free, interactive crafts, participants will have the opportunity to take home a separate kit for just $5 per day. If they buy four or more take-home projects, they'll get 25% off that price, an educational coordinator said.
Each presentation and crafting session starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. at the museum, located on the corner of Red River and Ben Jordan streets on the Victoria College main campus.
"We're going to be highlighting the fauna of Texas, featuring a different set of animals each day," Claudia Quintero, education coordinator for the museum, said Tuesday. "So, for example, Tuesday, the first day, will be reptiles day. We'll have a few crafts that focus on different reptiles from this area."
On that day, kids will make a snake out of cardboard tubes and an ornate box turtle out of metallic relief paper, she said.
"Box turtles are the ones most people think of when they think of turtles. They are the domed turtles. You used to see box turtles all over this area, but people caught them for pets or destroyed them because they eat gardens," Quintero said.
Besides knowing a lot about the fauna of the Coastal Bend, Quintero has a fine arts degree, and she said it has come in handy in preparing for the activities.
"A few of the days, I am trying to highlight animals that we don't see a lot," she said.
She is working on a glow-in-the-dark, paper-mache ringtail cat — one of those unseen animals she mentioned — for March 16's topic, Nocturnal Animals.
"We'll darken the room and have glow-in-the dark rings. The tails will glow in the dark, and the kids can give it a try," Quintero said with an expectant smile. Also that day, kids can make a mask that allows them to "see like an owl." The take home kit is a bat mobile.
Before that, on March 15, kids will watch an origami demonstration and make their own origami bird and a felt bird magnet. The take-home kit is a masquerade bird mask — the ever-present cardinal, Quintero said.
March 17 features mammals, and participants will walk a mammal maze and match each mammal to its habitat then make a felt mammal pin to wear. The take-home kit for that day is mammal pin kit.
On March 18, kids will explore prehistoric mega fauna, constructing a saber-toothed cat paper model and an animal tooth necklace, using self-hardening clay. They can also create a mammoth magnet or pin.
"We are going to try to have a variety of crafts for different age and skill levels," Quintero said. "We will have a lot of helpers here to work with us, but we really encourage the parents to work on the crafts with their children."
Also on March 18, children 12 and older can pay $20 per person to participate in a skull terrarium workshop.
"This is the only activity we have that we ask the kids be 12 or older because they will be handling a tiny animal skull and building a terrarium with a succulent and some small rocks," Quintero said. This activity is limited to 10 spaces.
All other activities can host up to 40 participants, Quintero said.
"I hope that after the program, kids will notice the animals that are always around them, living in the same spaces," Quintero said.