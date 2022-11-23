Long before anybody speaking English, Spanish or French even laid eyes on the territory now known as Texas’ coastal bend, countless generations of people lived and died on the same land.
While many of the details of their lives has been lost to history, some of the items they created and used have survived, and are studied and displayed at the Museum of the Coastal Bend in Victoria.
On Tuesday, visitors got to see and touch some of the artifacts not usually on display in the museum during a guided tour led by Heather Para, the museum’s exhibits and collections manager.
During the tour, Para emphasized that many of the people referred to under the term “Native American” are actually distinct groups and cultures.
“I think we all have these ideas of recognizable tribal names which we have assigned to people in the modern world,” she said, listing some tribal names often taught in school or in the media. “... Those are all people that we have filed under the term ‘Native American,’ but in many cases a lot of these tribes have nothing to do with one another culturally, and we sort of do them a disservice by lumping them all in together.”
Even those tribes are relatively recent concepts, Para said, and people who lived in the area 26,000 or 28,000 years ago are even harder to classify.
“We don’t know much about those people,” she said. “We don’t know how their everyday life worked. There’s no written history, of course, and there’s very scant archaeological records. So all we can do is sort of piece it together with the archaeological evidence.”
The earliest group of people in this area archeologists can identify through cultural artifacts are called the Clovis people, who lived about 13,000 years ago.
They are identified by sharp pointed tools they used to hunt during a 500-year period, which can be found all over North America and down into Central and South America
“These things were made, they were designed to kill megafauna,” Para said. “By megafauna, I mean mammoths, mastodons, glyptodons, all these great big thundering creatures that are no longer here.”
The Clovis people hunted those massive creatures for food, using the sharp points mounted on a spear thrown using an atlatl, a tool which allows someone to throw a spear more powerfully.
Exhibits about those spearpoints and atlatls are on display at the museum, as well as the rough tools used to create them.
More specialized tools emerged around 9,000 years ago during the Neolithic Revolution, when humans began growing food themselves started to move around less.
“They had knives, they had drills, they had gouges, ... all of these different tools that they could use that served maybe one, maybe two purposes, because they didn’t have to move at all,” Para said. “They could use it in place for the season they were in their one location, and then when they moved to their winter camp, they would have the same kind of tool kit that they left there.”
Those tools, many of which are on display, give researchers a better understanding of how ancient humans lived and worked, Para said.
However, even as early humans worked to hunt and farm, they also made time for art and ritual. Decorated pottery, jewelry and painted stones are some of the museum’s artistic and ritualistic artifacts.
“These people were not strangers to the concept of beauty,” Para said.
Throughout the tour, Para emphasized how humans who lived thousands of years ago are not actually that different from those of us alive today.
“The fact of it is, these people are no different than you and I. These people had the same dreams and ideas and concepts,” she said, while talking about ancient art. “They may have understood things differently or articulated them differently, but it’s the same thing, we’re the same kinds of people.”