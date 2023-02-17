There very well might be more people in the stands at this year’s mutton bustin’ than the steer show, the event’s chairman said.
That’s because the event is tons of fun for audiences and competitors alike. Mutton bustin’ gives kids 6 and under the chance to compete for trophies and custom belt buckles by hanging onto the back of a sheep for dear life. Defying description, the event simply must be seen to truly understand its unique charm.
“It’s little kids. It’s mom. It’s dad. It’s grandpa,” Robert Shadle, livestock show chairman for mutton bustin’, said. “They want to watch these kids have fun.”
Since its debut at the Victoria County Livestock Show in 2019, mutton bustin’ has continued to draw crowds and young competitors. This year will feature 70 kids participating.
“I’ve got kiddos that will ride every year,” Shadle said. “They are trying to win that buckle.”
In many ways the event mirrors a real rodeo, and kids who compete have been known pursue that passion later in life.
At the start of this year’s mutton bustin’, the national anthem will be played, and former mutton bustin’ competitor Korgan Ramirez will ride on horseback carrying an American flag in tow. She will also carry a flag of various sponsors periodically during event.
This year’s sponsors include Shawn and Patty Gott of Gott Consulting Services, Bubba and Sherri Leita of Leita Farms, Pat and Cindy Adams of Econo Air Conditioning, Zach and Savannah Depine of Depine Farms, Matt and Crystal Cantu of The Bomb Diggity.
Despite some bumps, bruises and tumbles into the dirt, the event is an overwhelmingly positive experience for kids who take part, Shadle said. Safety is a key focus, and a team of four rodeo clowns named Bubbles, Zig, Zag and Wowzers are on standby should a rider fall. Participants also don a helmet and vest for added protection.
“No one has ever been hauled off in an ambulance,” Shadle said. “Have kids eaten dirt before? Heck yeah.”