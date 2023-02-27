Children hung on for dear life as they climbed atop a bucking sheep while a crowd of over 100 people cheered them on.

The Victoria Livestock Show held its fifth-annual Mutton Bustin’ competition on Sunday, which allowed children 6 and under to live out their fantasies as a cowboy or cowgirl. Instead of a cowboy hat, they donned a safety helmet and vest. They swapped horses out for sheep that were only seconds away from knocking them off.

Children getting on their safety gear were helped by volunteers, who then helped mounted them up atop the sheep. Many of the youngsters took rough tumbles and left the arena in tears. There were rodeo clowns who hyped the audience up and helped escort the children back to the waiting area.

In all, 70 children participated in this year’s edition of Mutton Bustin’. For some of them, this wasn't their first rodeo.

Jeremy Monjaraz watched with excitement and anxiety as his son, Gavino Monjaraz, 6, tackled sheep for the second year in a row.

“He had fun last year and just wanted to participate and just wanted to look at the Livestock Show,” Jeremy Monjaraz said.