More than 40 children from across the Crossroads competed in the third annual Mutton Bustin’ contest at the 2020 Victoria Livestock show on Sunday.
Mutton Bustin' is an event popular in livestock shows and rodeos across the country. Children are seated on sheep and then let loose to run around a dirt arena. Whoever hangs on the longest wins an award. Rules and regulations vary by region.
Anyone who was under 60 pounds could compete in the event. The two children who held up on the longest were awarded belt buckles. Every child received a trophy for competing in the event.
