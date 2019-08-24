National Hurricane Center monitors disturbance in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance near the Upper Texas and Louisiana coast.
The disturbance has a 10% chance of tropical development during the next two days before moving inland over southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, according to a news release from the National Weather Service.
Regardless of development, the weather will bring local heavy rainfall to portions of the neighboring states' coasts.
A direct impact to south Texas was not expected as of Saturday.
