With bounce houses, a foam party, free food and other attractions, this year’s National Night Out Kick Off Party is set to be a ton of fun.
But there’s another reason for Victoria residents to attend the event, which is hosted by the Victoria Police Department.
It serves as a prelude to the Oct. 4 National Night Out event, which promotes engagement with first responders and community awareness, said Senior Police Officer John Turner, Community Engagement Unit officer, on Tuesday.
”We all live in the same place,” Turner said. “We all want the same thing, and that is to live, work and raise our families in a safe place.”
The kickoff party, which is scheduled for Saturday, boasts a bunch of fun attractions, including a DJ, cheerleader and dance performances, karate demonstration, about 40 vendors and nonprofit booths, 300 free barbecue rib meals from the Salvation Army as well as a friendly competition of picnic games between the police and fire departments. Kids also will be welcome to take a close look at fire engines and police vehicles, which is always a popular draw, Turner said.
The party should be a great time for people of all ages, but it’s also meant as an opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another.
After all, neighbors knowing neighbors, he said, is a powerful anti-crime resource.
”One of the most important crime prevention tools is simply neighbors looking out for each other,” Turner said, adding, “We have to bridge the perceived gap between the police department and the community. We all live in the same place.”
The kickoff party is sponsored by Walmart, Glazers, DJ Double Lock Spinn, A&A Bouncerz, Foamed Up, OTM Services and Victoria Radioworks.