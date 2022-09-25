A spot of much-needed rain dampened but did not deter community members from enjoying the National Night Out kickoff on Saturday afternoon in Riverside Park's Special Events Area. Hosted by the Victoria Police Department, the event brought Victoria's law enforcement and public safety departments together with the public for an afternoon of games, music and bonding.
"It only helps that police-community relationship whenever we have things like this," said Senior Police Officer Adam Banda, of the department's Community Engagement Unit. "Come out and get to meet the officers that work in your community, and hang out with us — in a positive way."
Saturday's event kicked off the National Night Out, an annual campaign introduced in 1984 that seeks to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the communities in which they work. Banda estimated the Victoria Police Department has been participating for more than 10 years.
The city of Victoria's stated goals for National Night Out are to "heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back."
"When people think of police, they think of the enforcement side. But we're not only that," said Banda, adding that law enforcement personnel are human, too. "We like to have fun, and we want to have fun with our community."
One of the goals, he said, is to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable if or whenever they need to talk to a member of law enforcement.
Saturday's event featured free food provided by the Salvation Army and performances from groups like the South Texas Strutters, a dance studio that teaches kids from 18 months to 18 years old, and the Victoria Karate Academy.
After playing a round of cornhole with her daughter, Sylvia Bryant said the chance to get to know fellow members of her community brought her out.
"And the free stuff," she said with a laugh.