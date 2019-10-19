Book Authority, a national book reviewing website, has included a book by a University of Houston-Victoria computer science faculty member in two of the site’s ranking lists for the best computer science books of all time.
In 2014, Hongyu Guo, a UHV associate professor of computer science, published his book “Modern Mathematics and Applications in Computer Graphics and Vision.” Book Authority ranked the book fourth in its 22 Best Computer Graphics Mathematics Books of All Time list and 25th in its 73 Best Computer Vision Books of All Time. The lists were featured on major media networks and publications, including CNN, Forbes and Inc.
“Hongyu Guo is an excellent teacher who knows how to help students understand the math concepts involved in programming,” said Jeffrey Di Leo, dean of the UHV School of Arts and Sciences. “It is exciting to see his book receive this recognition, especially considering that it is the result of years of practical knowledge and experience in UHV classrooms.”
Book Authority ranks nonfiction books based on an algorithm that uses factors that include public mentions, recommendations, ratings, popularity and sales history. The site also keeps a comprehensive list of book recommendations from experts such as Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.
Guo’s book looks at mathematics in four parts – algebra, geometry, topology and applications – and illustrates how they are and can be used in computer graphics and vision when programming. Guo wrote the book after he noticed that many of his computer science students were experiencing difficulty with the mathematics involved in programming.
“Too often, I encounter students in classes who have a great interest and ambition in these fields but feel limited by a lack of mathematics preparation,” he said. “This is because, unlike other areas of computer science where discrete mathematics is applied, computer graphics, computer vision and game programming use many areas of continuous mathematics, which may not be part of the typical college math class curriculum for computer science students.”
With that in mind, Guo wrote a book that can be a textbook or reference for upper-level undergraduate students, graduate students or industry researchers. He is working on another book scheduled to be published in 2021.
The book can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble or other online retailers.
