Jackson County Sheriff announces candidacy for U.S. Congress

Jackson County Sheriff A.J. "Andy" Louderback announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress Friday in downtown Victoria during a trip across Texas' 27th congressional district.
Louderback, who is running as a Republican, joins a crowded field of challengers seeking to topple the incumbent, Rep. Michael Cloud, who took office in 2018.
"This campaign will be based on national security issues, oil and gas issues, Medicare issues and a lot of things that are threats to Texas and the United States," Louderback said during a brief speech in front of the bandstand in DeLeon Plaza. "I look forward to a really good race where competitive styles in management can be examined by the public."
An Air Force veteran, Louderback has served in law enforcement in Jackson County since 1978 and joined the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in 1988.
Since he first took office as Jackson County Sheriff in 2005, Louderback has been an outspoken advocate for increased border security, taking multiple trips to the border and meeting with former President Donald Trump for a roundtable discussion in 2019.
Along with Cloud and Louderback, Republicans Andrew Alvarez, Chris Mapp and Eric Mireles have announced their candidacy for District 27, as well as Democrats Maclovio Perez Jr. and Anthony Tristan.
In recent years, Louderback has been a proponent of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's 287(g) program, which delegates immigration enforcement to the local level by training law enforcement employees to screen their jail intakes for migrants with criminal charges, according to past Advocate reporting.
Louderback currently serves as president of the Texas Sheriff's Regional Alliance. He is a past president and legislative director of the Texas Sheriffs' Association, providing input during eight sessions with the Legislature, and has served on multiple committees with the National Sheriffs' Association.
"We need people in Congress who are fighters," Louderback said in an interview following the announcement. "We need people who have a strong background in public safety, in public service. We need folks who are willing to stand up."
