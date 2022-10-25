Texas students' math scores on the "nation's report card" fell since 2019 while mostly holding firm in reading, according to National Assessment of Educational Progress data released Monday.

Those results align with the conclusion many local officials and educators have already drawn: that students in Texas and across the country have been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic's effects in math classes.

The assessments are administered to "representative samples" of American students, with about 116,200 students from 5,780 schools taking the fourth grade test and 111,000 students from 5,190 schools taking the eighth grade version in 2022. This year was the NAEP's first assessment year since 2019.

The average math score for Texas students in both grades was lower than in 2019, while the difference on the reading assessment was not statistically significantly different.

In math, the trend in Texas' results mirror national trends, which showed a "significant decrease" in the national average scores compared to 2019 in both math and reading.

Miguel Cardona, the U.S. secretary of education, did not mince words while describing that decrease.

"The results released today from the National Assessment of Educational Progress are appalling, unacceptable, and a reminder of the impact that this pandemic has had on our learners," he said in a statement released Monday. "The data also represent a call to action for the important work we must do now for our students — especially those who have suffered the most during the pandemic."

In Texas, only single digit percentages of students met the "advanced" achievement level on any of the math or reading assessments.

Many local schools have seen the pandemic's effects on students.

"COVID has definitely impacted student achievement across the board in all content areas," Tiffany O'Donnell, the principal of Harrison Jefferson Madison Elementary School in Port Lavaca, said in an email to the Advocate.

However, O'Donnell said her school has not noticed the same gap between math and other subjects which some schools have seen.

"HJM has not seen a noticeable discrepancy in Math scores," she said. "Our staff has worked proactively to keep students moving forward by initiating innovative techniques with fidelity."

Previously, other area principals have discussed the importance of collecting and using student data for their schools' improvements amidst the pandemic's difficulties.

Compared to the rest of the county, the average fourth grade math score in Texas was higher than the national average, while the average eighth grade reading score was lower.

The average Texas eighth grade math and fourth grade reading were not significantly different than the national averages.

However, not all Texans' educational outcomes are the same.

The 2022 report card's data shows demographic discrepancies in Texas education, with Asian and white students receiving higher scores, on average, than their Black and Hispanic classmates in both reading and math. The same trend holds true along economic lines, with students eligible for free or reduced lunch averaging lower scores than those who aren't.

The Texas American Federation of Teachers called for increased funding to support struggling students.

"In Texas, we need schools funded to meet student needs," the union's president Zeph Capo said in a statement. "Instead, we’re 44th in the nation for per-student spending, and the state’s share of funding hasn’t increased since 2019. We need counselors, social workers, psychologists, and wraparound support for students who are dealing with trauma."