The Nave Museum will present an exhibition of some 57 works by Crossroads-area artist Elizabeth Payne from June 30 through Aug. 20.
“Elizabeth Payne – Country and City – Paintings” depict the metropolitan environments she observed while living in Brooklyn, New York, and San Francisco, as well as the rural setting of South Texas’ agricultural landscape.
This juxtaposition of contrasting scenery and the artistic representations of her human subjects showcase her perspective through a series of oil and acrylic paintings and pencil drawings on a variety of bases, including canvas, wood, paper, mat board and gesso board.
In addition, a collection of intricate ink and watercolor drawings by Edna artist Christopher Tupa titled “Sketching Victoria” depicting a variety of recognizable Victoria historic residences and businesses will also be on display in the middle gallery of the museum for the duration of the exhibit.
This exhibition was funded by annual sponsors, including the city of Victoria, Victoria Television Group, The O’Connor & Hewitt Foundation, Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, Armstrong Transfer & Storage and South Star Wealth Management.